A woman was arrested following a domestic violence incident Sunday where police say she stabbed a man in the arm at a property on Beaver Dam Road in Readfield.

Pamela Tarrio, 56, was charged with aggravated assault on the 64-year-old man, according to Sgt. Peter Michaud of the Maine State Police.

Michaud said the incident was reported at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, and Trooper Travis Luce found the man with a cut on his left tricep apparently from a knife.

Michaud said the investigation found that Tarrio had gotten into “a verbal argument with the male victim and threw a knife at him which caused the injury.”

Michaud said Luce provide medical aid to the victim and arrested Tarrio. The victim was taken by Winthrop ambulance to a local hospital where he was treated and released, Michaud said.

An earlier online version of this story misidentified the owners of the property where the stabbing reportedly took place. It also incorrectly spelled the last name of Pamela Tarrio. They were reporting errors.

