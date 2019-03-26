The Maine Music Society Chorale and Orchestra will present a rendition of Handel’s oratorio “Judas Maccabaeus” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Gendron Franco Center, 46 Cedar St. in Lewiston.

Composed in 1746 and written in English, this Baroque masterpiece tells the Old Testament story of Judas Maccabaeus, who led the Judaic struggle against the Hellenist kings for his people to worship in freedom. While the events in Handel’s oratorio took place more than 2,000 years ago in 170-160 BCE, the themes of integrity, liberty, and loyalty are timeless.

Together with well-known and beloved professional soloists Joelle Morris, Luette Saul, Martin Lescault and Leon Griesbach, the Maine Music Society Chorale and Orchestra will dramatize this powerful piece. The soloists will take on various roles that weave in and out of the many choruses to dramatize the fight of the Maccabees against and their eventual victory over the occupying kings. Their spirited vocal renditions enable you to envision this historical struggle and experience the emotions as though you were there.

www.mainemusicsociety.org

For tickets or for more information, visit mainemusicsociety.org or call 333-3386.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: