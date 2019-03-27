Reports of a possible shooter at schools in both Orono and Bangor sent several facilities into lockdown Wednesday morning.

Orono Police Chief Josh Ewing said students and staff all went to their rooms and locked doors, but when police arrived, there were no indications of a shooter.

Roads were closed and police checked the school.

Another report affected school operations at both Bangor High School and James F. Doughty School, one of the district’s two middle schools.

Shortly before 10 a.m., Bangor Police Sgt. Wade Betters in a release said authorities had “no reason to believe there was an ongoing or imminent threat at [the Bangor schools]” and that they’d continue to monitor the situation.

Sgt. Betters classified the threat as being “anonymous.”

