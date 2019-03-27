WATERVILLE — Covering nearly six decades of marriage, Morning Sentinel columnist J.P. Devine and wife Kay Joly Devine regaled a full house Tuesday night at Colby College with laughs and insight into their shared love of acting and storytelling.

The Devines kicked off the first “Community Voices” event series of 2019, organized by the Morning Sentinel and sponsored by Colby College. About 175 people turned out for the sold-out event, “He and She,” at Ostrove Auditorium at Colby in Waterville.

Kay Devine is a graduate of Waterville High School and Trinity College in Washington, D.C.; she also attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City, and later, Mount St. Mary’s University in Los Angeles. She appeared on Broadway with classmate Robert Redford, worked as a dancer, actor and model and spent several years of touring in summer theater.

J.P. Devine, the descendant of four Irish immigrants, is the husband of Kay; and he is the father of two daughters and an Old English sheep dog. He is a former New York and Hollywood actor, painter and dancer, and he is the featured Central Maine Sunday columnist and a movie reviewer for the Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal. His book, “Will Write For Food – True Stories, Half Truths, and 3 Lies,” is a collection of his published columns.

