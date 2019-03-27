With just one contested race and slight spending increases, Tuesday’s Town Meeting was a low-key one.

Voting by secret ballot on all articles, Jefferson residents approved spending $334,643 — an increase of $10,773, or 3.3 percent — for administration of local government, 125-25. Spending for other portions of the budget — protection/health, $158,212, an increase of $1,000 or 0.6 percent; roads/highways, $365,180, no increase; and unclassified, $11,023, an increase of $215 or 1.9 percent — also were approved widely.

All other warrant articles also were approved by at least a 2-to-1 margin, except for appropriating $845 for Midcoast Maine Community Action. That article was approved 88-64.

The sole contested election was for Budget Committee seats, with five people vying for four three-year-terms. Elected were Catherine Walker, with 117 votes; Joan Jackson, with 108; Carl “Chuck” Olson, with 93 votes; and Glenn Gervais with 82. Andrew Theriault received 70 votes. Linda Pierpont was unopposed in her bid for a one-year term on the Budget Committee.

Selectman Gregory Johnson was re-elected, receiving 134 votes, as was Road Commissioner Wayne Johnston, with 126 votes.

John Bernier, with 125 votes, and Walter Greene-Morse, with 120 votes, were unopposed and re-elected to the School Committee.

