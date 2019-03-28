A songwriter, guitarist, bluesman, interpreter and performer Chris Smither will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Johnson Hall at 280 Water St. in Gardiner.

Smither’s new album “Call Me Lucky” is the artist’s first studio recording of brand new originals in six years. At the core of the album are the 10 songs, which offer commentary on the human condition that only Smither can put pen to.

But, Smither shook things up. During the making of the record each musician at some point wore a different hat. The engineer played piano. The drummer played guitar. Smither took a Chuck Berry standard and turned it on its head and it came out in a minor key. And to top it off, yes, he went electric.

Tickets cost $35-$40.

For tickets, or more information, call 582-7144 or visit johnsonhall.org.

