READFIELD — Property taxes are expected to decrease — for the municipal budget — in the town’s next fiscal year, which begins July 1.

At a public budget hearing Thursday, Readfield town officials laid out their budget for next fiscal year. According to that presentatio, the town spending plan will ask property taxpayers for $928,983, a decrease of $36,339 — or 3.76 percent — from the current fiscal year’s $965,322.

While the municipal portion of the budget is projecting a tax decrease, Readfield property taxpayers could still face an overall tax increase, depending on the Regional School Unit 38 and Kennebec County budgets, which have not yet been approved.

The current tax rate in Readfield is $19.44 per $1,000 of assessed property value. For a property assessed at $150,000, the property owner would pay $2,916 in tax, before any exemptions.

The biggest cost drivers for the budget are planned capital improvements, including repairs to the Readfield Community Library and expansion of the Readfield Fire Station.

According to Town Manager Eric Dyer, work at the library could include a new or rebuilt roof, heat pumps, floor and ceiling reinforcement and comestic work; $100,000 has been budgeted for the work. He said the fire station could expand by about 3,000 square feet, providing a new bay for equipment that’s currently stored outside. The extra space would also include room for additional meeting and training space, a warming center, a full kitchen, basic quarters for emergency personnel, a place to wash gear, a shower and a bathroom.

Constructed in 1978, Readfield Fire Chief Lee Mank said the fire station has not seen any major improvements. The total cost of the expansion is budgeted for $710,000.

The library repairs and fire station expansion would primarily be paid for through a $550,000 bond, which would be paid back over a 15-year period.

The town is in a good financial place to undertake the projects, said Marc Roy, director of financial reporting for Berry Talbot Royer, at a March 18 selectboard meeting.

“The town has the economic resources in order to undertake projects they might be considering,” he told selectmen at the meeting, during which he presented an audit report.

And road work costs shouldn’t be an issue for paying for the capital projects. Peter Davis, a member of the town’s budget and road committees, said town roads are excellent at Thursday’s public hearing.

“The last time talks of improvement to the fire department came up we were doing major road construction,” he said. “Now is a good time to bond the (fire) department.”

Town residents will vote on budget by secret ballot June 11, not at an open Town Meeting. The next budget meeting will take place May 16, at which a warrant with around 40 articles will be presented to residents.

“That’ll be an opportunity for residents to speak their opinions as to whether articles should be passed,” said Bruce Bourgoine, chairperson of Readfield’s selectboard.

