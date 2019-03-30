CARIBOU — A scarcity of snow in March has likely erased the possibility of a new snowfall record in northern Maine, but most folks aren’t shedding any tears.

There’s still more than 30 inches of snow on the ground in a region that was pummeled by more than 12 feet that started accumulating in the fall. All told, Caribou has received about 154 inches of snow for the season – about 44 inches shy of the all-time record , according to the National Weather Service.

March was a disappointment for snow lovers, with little more than a half-foot of new snowfall, but there’s still a slim possibility that Caribou could surpass the record of 1978 inches set in 2007-08. After all, snow continues into April and May around here.

“The likelihood is dwindling but the possibility is still there,” meteorologist Rich Norton said.

In Caribou, the Burger Boy restaurant already has opened for the season, a sure sign of spring. In the parking lot, there’s a pile of snow as tall as a two-story house, but diners’ mentality has switched gears to spring, said owner Spencer Ouellette.

“We’ve had a ton of snow this winter. Everyone in Caribou would probably agree with me that no one wants any more snow. We’re ready for spring,” he said.

Likewise, City Clerk Jayne Farrin said residents are ready to turn the page, especially after a late February whiteout left motorists stranded.

At this point, people have been dealing with snow since the “White Thanksgiving” and want to give it a rest, record or no record, she said.