Two men were charged with selling illegal drugs at a home in Lewiston on Friday.
Lewiston Police said they confiscated more than 100 grams each of heroin and cocaine, Xanax, $2,800 in cash, two assault rifles, two handguns, ammunition, scales and drug packaging materials after executing a search warrant at 141 Bartlett St.
They arrested Jeramie Devanta Isler, 24, of Wilmington, Delaware on charges of aggravated trafficking of heroin, aggravated trafficking of cocaine, possession of schedule Z drugs and possession of firearms by a prohibited person. He was taken to Androscoggin County Jail where he is being held on $200,000.
Also arrested was Eric Wane Galarneau, 33, of Poland, on five outstanding warrants including failure to appear on several theft charges, unlawful possession of heroin and illegal possession of a firearm.
Galarneau is being held at Androscoggin County Jail on $10,500 bail.
The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed, police said.
