A 21-year-old woman was seriously injured Friday night when she was struck by a car on Franklin Street in Portland.

The woman’s identity is being withheld pending notification of her family, police said Saturday. They said her injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said she was struck by a silver 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by Justin Zukowski, 23, of Portland near the intersection with Middle Street at 9:21 p.m.

The accident is under investigation. Police asked anyone who witnessed it to call them at 874-8532 or 874-8575

