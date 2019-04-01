Maeghan D. Bernard, a senior at Winslow High School, has been selected to receive the 2019 Principal’s Award, according to a news release from Principal Chad Bell.

The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic excellence, outstanding school citizenship, and leadership.

Bell noted in making the award, “Whenever I talk to staff members, whether it is about winter carnival, Student Senate, NHS, or the yearbook, and I ask who is the student that rises up and makes sure things get accomplished, Maeghan’s name is usually the first name that I hear. As a principal, you rely, not only on the staff but also student leaders to make things run smoothly. Maeghan truly makes Winslow High School a great place for everyone to come to each and every day. Her quiet leadership and willingness to lead by example is truly what makes Maeghan the type of person we all strive to be,” according to the release.

Bernard, Bell and other award winners and their principals are invited to attend an honors luncheon April 6 at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer.

The luncheon recognizes these outstanding students with the presentation of an individual plaque and the awarding of five $1,000 scholarships in the names of Horace O. McGowan and Richard W. Tyler.

McGowan and Tyler were former Maine principals and executive directors of the association. An additional five $1,000 scholarships will be presented through the efforts of the MPA Scholarship Golf Tournament.

The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine’s school administrators.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: