TROY, Ala. — Robert Hendrick II, of West Gardiner, graduated from Troy University during Term 3 of the 2017-18 academic year.

Hendrick II graduated with the Master of Public Administration degree while attending Troy Online.

Term 3 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Alabama, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.

