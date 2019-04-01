TROY, Ala. — Robert Hendrick II, of West Gardiner, graduated from Troy University during Term 3 of the 2017-18 academic year.
Hendrick II graduated with the Master of Public Administration degree while attending Troy Online.
Term 3 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Alabama, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
