A print newspaper launched a year ago for Maine’s immigrant community is expanding to the web.

Amjambo Africa, a nonprofit founded on April 1, 2018, to reach Maine’s immigrant community, announced Monday that it has added an online site, amjamboafrica.com.

The free newspaper prints 10,000 copies a month, which are distributed through 200 locations.

The founders, Georges Budagu Makoko and Kit Harrison, said the online presence will allow the newspaper to reach readers who are outside its print distribution network, or who are homebound.

The organization carries immigration-related news from around the state, updates from Africa and other news. It contains material in English, French, Kinyarwanda, Somali and Swahili. Makoko and Harrison said they hope to soon add information in Portuguese in order to reach members of the state’s Angolan community.

Amjambo Africa is based at the Immigrant Welcome Center at 24 Preble St. in Portland and the managing editor can be reached at [email protected]

