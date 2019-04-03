MACHIAS — A coastal storm is delivering a glancing blow to most of Maine, but it’s dumping up to a half-foot of snow in Down East regions.

National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Norcross said parts of Washington County could see up to 6 inches of snow before the storm blows out of the state Wednesday afternoon.

By 11 a.m., Topsfield in Washington County reported 5 inches of snow, according to the weather service.

Most parts of the state are seeing either no snow or an inch or so of snow.

Spring may have arrived, but parts of northern Maine sometimes see snow into May.

