FARMINGTON — Elysia Roorbach, a senior at Mt. Blue High School, has been selected to receive the 2019 Principal’s Award, according to a news release from Principal Monique Poulin.

The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

Roorbach is certainly deserving of this award because of her dedication to her studies, her leadership and her involvement in extra-curricular offerings and opportunities at Mt. Blue High School and beyond. She has challenged herself with honors and Advanced Placement courses and is currently in the top 10 of her class.

She is involved in both the school’s band and choral programs, and she has been the lead in multiple theater productions throughout her years at MBHS. She is the president of the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society and leads its members in volunteer opportunities throughout the year. In addition to her academic, extra-curricular and leadership successes, Roorbach performs with the Maine State Ballet and also teaches a variety of levels of dance to students in the community. She is a “wonderful” representative of MBHS, and the school is pleased to recognize her as the well-deserving recipient of the 2019 MPA Principal’s Award, according to the release.

Roorbach, Poulin and other award winners and their principals are invited to attend an honors luncheon April 6 at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer.

The luncheon recognizes these outstanding students with the presentation of an individual plaque and the awarding of five $1,000 scholarships in the names of Horace O. McGowan and Richard W. Tyler.

McGowan and Tyler were former Maine principals and executive directors of the Association. An additional five $1,000 scholarships will be presented through the efforts of the MPA Scholarship Golf Tournament.

The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine’s school administrators.

