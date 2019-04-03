“The Magician’s Assistant,” which is part Part of the Strand Family Series, will be staged at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Strand Theatre, at 345 Main St. in Rockland.

Magician’s sick in bed?! Too bad, the show must go on! The physical comedy is about the transformative power of believing in yourself and asking for help. Everything seems under control until the magician’s assistant blunders onstage and has to entertain the crowd in the magician’s absence.

Clown Mélissa Smith portrays the characters with expert comedic flare! Video projections and animation add an extra dose of unexpected folly.

Tickets will cost $0-$20.

For more information, call 594-0070 or visit rocklandstrand.com.

