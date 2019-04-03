The Waterville Opera House will present the musical “The Wizard of Oz” April 5-14 at the opera house, 1 Common St. in Waterville. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. April 5, 6 and 12, and at 2 p.m. April 7, 13 and 14.

Opening with a free opening night party for all opening night ticket holders.

Travel with Dorothy Gale as she journeys through this mystical and mysterious place with her furry sidekick, Toto. Along the way, Dorothy befriends three charming and beloved characters: Scarecrow, Tinman, and Cowardly Lion.

As Dorothy voyages through this unknown land, she receives help from Glinda The Good Witch and the pint-sized citizens of Munchkinland before she stumbles into trouble with the foul Wicked Witch of the West and her troupe of flying monkeys. Can Dorothy’s friends unite to rescue their young companion and help her discover the true meaning of home?

Oz comes to life at the Waterville Opera House with colorful costumes, grand set designs, a live orchestra, and incredible aerial flights of fancy high above the stage. Adults and children alike will want to sing along to iconic songs, including “We’re Off to See the Wizard ”and the award-winning “Over the Rainbow!”

The cast of community actors performing in The Wizard of Oz is: Katie Boston as Dorothy Gale, Mandela Gardner as Zeke/Cowardly Lion, Tim Croce as Hickory/Tinman, Ben Clark as Hunk/Scarecrow, Laverne Craig as Aunt Em, Dave Germain as Uncle Henry, Jessica Lake as Glinda, The Good Witch, Jeralyn Shattuck, as Miss Almira Gulch / The Wicked Witch of the West, and Bart Shattuck as Professor Chester Marvel.

The Childrens Ensemble includes Juliet Boivin, Emmy Carlson, Brooke Chamberlain, Ella Clark, Grace Clark, Lydia Clark, Sam Clark, Teddy Clark, Jacob Coons, Gabrielle Finelli, Isabelle Gannett, Micah Grazulis, Lucy Hallen, Nickolas Harper, Ezra Haviland, Riviera Hernandez, Paige Lambert, Tristan Morton, Mac VanDeventer and Kate Walters.

The Adult Ensemble inlcudes Dana Bushee, Matthew Craig, Samantha Delorie, Robin Finelli, Vanessa Glazier, Celeste Gleason, Richard Haviland, Paul Herard, Hannah King, Gretchen Lane, Katie Libold, Arturo Meneses, Laura Messner and Melvin Morrison.

The production is directed by Debra Susi, with musical direction by Cynthia Sambrano, choreography by Ariel Grenier, scenic design by Chad Lefebvre, costume design by Lorica Siefken, and lighting design by Tony Gerow, and sound design by Elijah Livingston.

Tickets range from $24 to $27, with group discounts available.

For more information or to reserve tickets call 873-7000, visit operahouse.org.

