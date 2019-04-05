Augusta

Augusta duplicate bridge club winners on Wednesday were Paul Sherman and Paul Mitnik, Rosemarie Goodwin and Jeanine Kivus, Nancy Lindgren and Nancy Lenfest, and Ken Harvey and Diane Bishop. Winners on Thursday were Paul Sherman and Les Buzzell, Sharron Hinckley and Fred Letourneau, Patricia Damon and Dan Townsend, and Glenn Angell and Dennis Purington.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Ken Harvey and Di Bishop, Ed and Joyce Rushton placed second, and Anita LaPage and Rona Baackstrom placed third.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 859-3333.

Hallowell

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was Janet Williams. Kay O’Brien placed second and Gerene Lachapelle placed third.

The Contract Bridge winner on Thursday was Sally Foster, Nora Quinn placed second and Kay O’Brien placed third.

Cribbage is played Mondays and contract bridge is played Wednesdays at the center on 22 Town Farm Road.

For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Fran Roy and Carmen Landry, Peggy Thompson and Dennis Perkins placed second, and Madeline Poulin and Leon Duff tied for third place with Alice King and Dick Quinlan.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 873-1312.

