AUGUSTA — An informational session about a construction skills training program will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at the office of Associated General Contractors of Maine, 188 Whitten Road.

The program is designed to equip candidates with the work readiness and sector — specific skills necessary to start a career in the construction field, according to a news release from Monica M. Millhime, employment and training business specialist, Western Maine Community Action, Lewiston.

Successful candidates will earn a WorkReady credential, OSHA 10, RRP certification, and learn about workplace safety, hand and power tools, along with measuring, fractions, and basic geometry. Students are provided work experience with local employers and may be eligible for on-the-job training upon completion of the program.

The course is no cost to candidates meeting eligibility requirement for WIOA funding provided by Western Maine Community Action or possible state funding.

To qualify, participants must be 18 years old, be interested in construction as a career, pass CASAS reading/math assessments, complete the O*Net interest assessment, have the ability to work in the U.S., and successfully complete an eligibility screening.

The program is offered by Augusta Adult and Community Education, in partnership with Associated General Contractors of Maine, Western Maine Community Action, FedCap, Maine Staffing and the CareerCenter.

Candidates must register online for the informational session at augusta.maineadulted.org and call 626-2470 to set-up an appointment for CASAS and O*Net assessments. The registration deadline is April 25.

For more information, visit the Western Maine Community Action’s facebook page or wmca.org.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: