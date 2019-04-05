The Dresden Elementary School will hold kindergarten registration for the 2019-20 school year on Thursday, June 13.

Children will be screened in the areas of health, language, motor skills, basic concept and social/emotional assessment.

To qualify, children need to be 5 years old on or before Oct. 15 for kindergarten or 4 years old on or before Oct. 15 for preschool.

Be sure to bring your child with his/her birth certificate, immunization record and proof of residency to the registration. If your child attend the Dresden Elementary School Preschool program, the do not need to register for kindergarten.

To schedule an appointment, call the school at 737-2559.

