The Dresden Elementary School will hold kindergarten registration for the 2019-20 school year on Thursday, June 13.

Children will be screened in the areas of health, language, motor skills, basic concept and social/emotional assessment.

To qualify, children need to be 5 years old on or before Oct. 15 for kindergarten or 4 years old on or before Oct. 15 for preschool.

Be sure to bring your child with his/her birth certificate, immunization record and proof of residency to the registration. If your child attend the Dresden Elementary School Preschool program, the do not need to register for kindergarten.

To schedule an appointment, call the school at 737-2559.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
dresden maine, June, school news
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.