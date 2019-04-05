GARDINER — Tables are available to rent for the April Gardiner/Augusta Lion’s Pride and Flea Market planned from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Gardiner Lions clubhouse, at 25 Lions Ave.
Crafters, vendors and services will be available, along with lunch and snacks at the open kitchen.
For more information or to rent a table, call 236-3221.
-
Nation & World
Biden hugs union leader, quips ‘I had permission’
-
Community
Gardiner/Augusta Lion’s Pride and Flea Market planned
-
Nation & World
Biden pokes at Trump’s ‘presidential’ tweet
-
Uncategorized
Dresden kindergarten, preschool registration set
-
Community
‘Cobbosseecontee: On the Edge of Restoration’ talk set