Sen. Shenna Bellows, D-Manchester, will hold public office hours from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Fuller’s Market, 599 Hallowell-Litchfield Road, West Gardiner.

Senate District 14 includes Chelsea, Farmingdale, Gardiner, Hallowell, Manchester, Monmouth, Pittston, Randolph, Readfield, West Gardiner and Winthrop.

Public office hours provide residents a chance to meet with their elected officials, ask questions and get help with legislative or state government matters.

Bellows will give updates on her work on various policy committees and the legislative session more broadly. All are welcome to attend and ask questions. For more information, visit the senator’s Facebook page.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: