ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension is accepting tick samples for tick-borne disease testing.

Maine residents can have ticks tested for the pathogens that cause the three most common tick-borne diseases — Lyme disease, anaplasmosis and babesiosis — for $15 per sample. Species identification of tick samples continues to be free.

Testing is done at the new UMaine Extension Diagnostic and Research Laboratory at 17 Godfrey Drive in Orono. The tick identification and testing program will allow researchers to track the spread of ticks and their associated diseases in the state, while also surveying for new tick species and pathogens.

For instructions on submitting a tick specimen, visit extension.umaine.edu.

To learn more about different tick species of Maine, tick management, tick-borne diseases and personal protection also is available on the tick lab’s website, call 581-3880, 800-287-0279 (in Maine), or email [email protected].

