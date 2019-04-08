The northbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike in Saco are closed following a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Maine State Police report multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer, collided near Mile 34 of the turnpike. State troopers had just arrived at the crash site at 8 a.m. and no further details were immediately available.

The crash was reported around 7:45 a.m.

UPDATE: Speeds are now reduced from the NH line to the end of the Maine Turnpike at Mile 109 reduced to 45 MPH. No over limits permitted https://t.co/IDCTlIXx9y — Maine Turnpike (@MaineTurnpike) April 8, 2019

Traffic is backed up for several miles.

This story will be updated.

