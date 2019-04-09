A free film screening and community discussion about the ongoing opioid crisis in Maine and across the nation will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18, in the Thomas Auditorium at the University of Maine Farmington campus in Farmington, on High Street, according to a news release from Franklin Memorial Hospital.

The film “Recovery Boys” is an intimate look at four men in West Virginia attempting to reinvent their lives and mend broken relationships after years of drug misuse. The goal of this event is to raise awareness about the impacts of the opioid crisis in Maine, while identifying emerging solutions and available resources in Greater Franklin County. Community members from all backgrounds are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation.

“We are losing hundreds of Mainers every year—418 alone in 2017 — to the epidemic of opioid use disorder and addiction,” said Timothy Churchill, president of Franklin Community Health Network, according to the release. “As Maine’s largest integrated health care delivery system, MaineHealth and its health systems are investing substantial resources in developing community-based solutions to address prevention, education and treatment of Opioid Use Disorder. Here in Greater Franklin County, our primary care practices are partnering with Evergreen Behavioral Services and Maine Behavioral Healthcare to provide treatment to patients in need. But we can’t do it alone. This film festival will facilitate an important dialog in our communities about how best to work together and support one another to save lives.”

“Documentary film screenings can be a powerful tool for building communities and creating a forum for public dialogue,” said Ben Fowlie, executive director of the Points North Institute, according to the release. “We’re thrilled to work with MaineHealth to launch a series that directly confronts the opiate crisis, a critical issue that impact all Mainers.”

The event was organized by Points North Institute, along with support from MaineHealth and its family organizations, Franklin Community Health Network and Maine Behavioral Healthcare.

Those interested in attending the April 18 event are asked to RSVP online in advance at bit.ly/RecoveryInMaine.

