Maguire Anuszewski, of Winthrop, a senior at Winthrop High School, has been selected to receive the 2019 Principal’s Award, according to a news release from Principal David Creech.

The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement, leadership and citizenship.

“Maguire is a very bright, outgoing and personable young man who is a tremendous role model and true leader at WHS. His outstanding leadership, academic success and active community service embodies his experience at WHS. Maguire works tirelessly to improve and enrich the school culture and climate at WHS. He leads by example and is able to balance the demands of his busy schedule to ensure he is successful in all areas of his life. Maguire is the class of 2019 valedictorian for Winthrop High School,” Creech said, in the release.

Anuszewski, Creech and other award winners and their principals were invited to attend an honors luncheon held April 6 at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer.

The luncheon recognizes these outstanding students with the presentation of an individual plaque and the awarding of five $1,000 scholarships in the names of Horace O. McGowan and Richard W. Tyler.

McGowan and Tyler were former Maine principals and executive directors of the association. An additional five $1,000 scholarships will be presented through the efforts of the MPA Scholarship Golf Tournament.

The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine’s school administrators.

