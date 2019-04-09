Morgan Kimball walks along Commercial Street on her way to work on Monday, a rather wintry April 8. Press Herald photo by Derek Davis

Monday’s snowstorm dropped from 2 to 8 inches of snow over most of the state, with inland areas getting the higher accumulations.

According to the National Weather Service Office in Gray, the Portland Jetport got 2.4 inches; North Windham, 3 inches; Brunswick, 2 inches; and Saco 1 inch. Inland areas such as Carrabassett Valley in Franklin County received 6 inches of snow while Otisfield in Oxford County got 5.3 inches.

Meteorlogist Derek Schroeter said final snowfall amounts won’t be available until Tuesday morning. He expects that some areas of northern Oxford County, Somerset and Franklin counties will report getting 8 inches of snow.

Tuesday’s forecast is calling for a wintry mix of rain and snow in most areas of the state.

