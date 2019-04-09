I wish to report a scam going on. I recently received a call and the caller to me said they were sending me some braces. As I hung up, I heard the caller say that Medicare will pay for them.
I called Medicare and reported it. Now I have thoughts of how many people are getting scammed by this. I hope this letter in the paper might alert readers to the scam.
Kathleen Mullen
Oakland
