Whitefield Lions Club will offer several scholarships to graduating seniors from the towns of Whitefield, Windsor, Jefferson and Somerville. as well as members of the Erskine Academy Leo Club.

One of the scholarships is reserved for a student needing help pursuing a career in one of the traditional trades.

Applications are available at area high school guidance offices and are due May 1.

For more information, contact Lion Barry Tibbetts at [email protected] or 549-3109.

