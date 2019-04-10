The Maine Community Foundation has launched the Adult Learner Scholarship Fund to support non-traditional students who want to change their lives for the better through education and training, according to a news release from the foundation.

“Pursuing higher education as an adult, whether for the first time or not, can be stressful and full of challenges,” said MaineCF Director of Educational Initiatives Cherie Galyean, according tot he release. “The Adult Learner Scholarship is intended to help relieve some of the financial burden students take on so they can focus on what is important: school.”

The foundation offers two types of Adult Learner scholarships. A degree-seeking scholarship supports two- and four-year degree programs and certificate courses that fit into the regular calendar year. The application deadlines for these scholarships are June 15 and Dec. 15.

The second scholarship supports credential/certificate programs that is less than a full semester. These short-term scholarships will have a rolling deadline of the first of each month.

Eligible applicants must be older than 25, work full-time, have dependents other than a spouse, and be financially independent.

Applicants also must not have received a standard high school diploma and delayed enrollment in college after high school for a reason other than a gap year activity. Complete guidelines and application forms are available at mainecf.org.

The foundation has worked with donors and educators since 1983 to provide and expand Maine students’ access to educational opportunities. The community foundation manages more than 550 scholarship funds.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to improve the quality of life for all Maine people.

To learn more about the foundation, visit mainecf.org.

