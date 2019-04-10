HALLOWELL — A reading of Letters to the Earth, a collective response to the crisis of climate change, will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, April 12, at the Harlow, 100 Water St.

Readers will include members of The Harlow’s Bookey Readings poetry group and volunteers from the audience. All ages are welcome and participants are welcome to bring their own letters inspired by the project to read or be read, according to a news release from the gallery.

“Letters To The Earth” is an international cultural response to the global climate and ecological emergency. It was spearheaded by the British group “Culture Declares Emergency” made up of members of the creative industries including actors, directors and playwrights, according to the release.

The event is the beginning of a wider campaign calling on culture to do its part to tell the truth about the climate and ecological crisis and take necessary action. A recent open call for “Letters to the Earth” resulted in hundreds of letters from people of all ages from across the world and from all walks of life, according to the release.

According to organizers, “The letters have moved, humbled and inspired us by their number, their depth of feeling, and their call to action. They constitute the largest creative response to the climate crisis the world has yet seen,” according to the release.

The Harlow is one of nearly 50 venues hosting a reading on April 12 in New England and across the world, from Zambia to Canada, from Latvia to Maine.

To learn more about the program, visit letterstotheearth.com.

For more information about the Hallowell event, visit harlowgallery.org or call 622-3813.

