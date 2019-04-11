Ivory & Gold will perform in concert from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., in Bath.
The duo, consisting of Anne Barnhart on flute and vocals with Jeff Barnhart on piano and vocals, celebrates the greatest examples of American jazz, blues, ragtime, Broadway and hits from the Great American Songbook.
Tickets cost $18 in advance, or $21 at the door.
For more information, call 442-8455.
