An Evening with Livingston Taylor will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Johnson Hall Theater, 280 Water St., in Gardiner.

Taylor picked up his first guitar at the age of 13, which began a 50-year career that has encompassed performance, songwriting and teaching. He recorded his first record at the age of 18 and has continued to create well crafted, introspective and original songs that have earned him listeners worldwide.

From top-40 hits “I Will Be in Love with You” and “I’ll Come Running,” to “I Can Dream of You” and “Boatman,” the last two recorded by his brother James, Livingston’s creative output has continued unabated.

His musical knowledge has inspired a varied repertoire, and he is equally at home with a range of musical genres — folk, pop, gospel, jazz — and from upbeat storytelling and touching ballads to full orchestra performances.

Tickets cost $45.

For more information, visit johnsonhall.org.

