The Acoustic Living Room: Songs and Stories with Kathy Mattea featuring Bill Cooley will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Strand Theatre, at 345 Main St. in Rockland.
Mattea has earned two Grammy wins, four CMA Awards, four #1 country singles, and five gold albums. After a hiatus, she is now on tour with her new album “Pretty Bird”; the exquisitely arranged songs are delivered with the kind of subtlety and nuance that can only come from a lifetime of heartbreak and triumph.
Tickets cost $35 in advance, or $40 at the door.
For more information, call 594-0070 or visit rocklandstrand.com.
-
Lifestyle
Paul Draper to perform ‘Mysteries of the Mind’ April 18
-
Lifestyle
Livingston Taylor concert set for April 13
-
Maine Authors
BUSHNELL ON BOOKS: ‘Victoria Falls’ and ‘Death by Chocolate Malted Milkshake’
-
Lifestyle
Prepare to be overwhelmed by Big G’s
-
Columnists
Douglas Rooks: Do downtowns the right way