The Acoustic Living Room: Songs and Stories with Kathy Mattea featuring Bill Cooley will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Strand Theatre, at 345 Main St. in Rockland.

Mattea has earned two Grammy wins, four CMA Awards, four #1 country singles, and five gold albums. After a hiatus, she is now on tour with her new album “Pretty Bird”; the exquisitely arranged songs are delivered with the kind of subtlety and nuance that can only come from a lifetime of heartbreak and triumph.

Tickets cost $35 in advance, or $40 at the door.

For more information, call 594-0070 or visit rocklandstrand.com.

