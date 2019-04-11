Paul Draper, Master Mentalist and Magician will bring his one man show, “Mysteries of the Mind,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., in Bath.

Draper’s act will guide the audience into the secrets of human nature and the wonders of the universe by breaking the laws of physics and defying the rules of reality.

Tickets cost $23 in advance, or $25 at the door.

For tickets, or more information, call 442-8455 or visit chocolatechurcharts.org.

