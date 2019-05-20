Three-year-old Kai Jordaan, of Gardiner, was among the more than 300 children and their families who came out to greet the newborn animals, hunt for hidden eggs, participate in farm games and fill a truck full of donated pet items to support Humane Society Waterville Area on May 5 at Hart-to-Hart Farm & Educational Center in Albion.

The Third annual ShineOnCass Animal Baby Shower & Egg Hunt is organized by the ShineOnCass Foundation and Hart-to-Hart Farm as a way to give back to the community in memory of Cassidy Charette, an Oakland teen and longtime camper, who died in a hayride accident in 2014.

For more information, visit shineoncass.org and hart2hartfarm.org.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: