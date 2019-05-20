The final results and standings for the Class D South Math Team have been tallied for the East-West Conference, and Forest Hills School in Jackman has announced individual results for the 2018-19 year.

Top 10 (all grades, all schools): Alexandra Lessard, fourth place.

Top 5 Seniors for the Year (from all schools): Alexandra Lessard, second place.

Top 5 Sophomores for the Year (from all schools): Parker Desjardins,fourth place; and Alexia Campbell, fifth place.

Top 5 Freshmen for the Year (from all schools): Carli Frigon, grade 7, first place; and Mason Desjardins, grade 8, third place.

In addition, Lessard, who has earned East-West Conference All-Star status, will be recognized at the league’s annual banquet on June 3.

