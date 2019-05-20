The Masked Marvel, Michael Cooper, will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center, 280 Water St. in Gardiner. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Cooper is a Poet of the Stage – an eye-popping visual artist and a virtuoso mime whose exquisite performances of humor and poignancy, nimble speech and eloquent gesture have dazzled audiences of all ages for almost 30 years, according to a news release from Johnson Hall.

Combining the mythical and the autobiographical, Cooper’s one-man extravaganza will feature his breathtaking handcrafted masks, original stories of courage and wonder, outlandish stilt dancing, and a physical repertoire that ranges from the madcap to the sublime. The result is “moving sculpture,” according to the release.

Tickets cost $8 for adults and $5 for youth.

For tickets stop by the Johnson Hall’s Box Office between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call 582-7144 or visit johnsonhall.org.

