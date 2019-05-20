FARMINGTON — Mt. Blue High School has announced its top 10 seniors for the class of 2019.
Listed alphabetically, they are Katherine Brittain, Alexys Greenman, Zachary Gunther, Ryan Haszko, Maeve Hickey, Marielle Pelletier, Hallie Pike, Elysia Roorbach, Chelsea Seabold and Samuel Smith.
