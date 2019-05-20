Wayne Memorial Day Committee has announced its Memorial Day plans for Monday, May 27.

Veterans, bands, boys, girls, Scouts, and anyone with a focus on honoring our veterans should assemble at 10:30 a.m. at the Wayne Community Church’s parking lot at 22 Old Winthrop Road.

The different groupings will leave the parking lot at 11 a.m. and go down Main Street to Pond Road and back to the Veterans Memorial Stone on Pocasset Lake, where a wreath laying ceremony will take place.

The parade will then proceed to the Veterans Memorial Park, where the formal program will continue. Gina Lamarche, editor of ‘The Wayne Messenger,” will be the guest speaker. If it rains, services will be at the Ladd Center at 11 a.m.

Transportation will be provided for any veterans who need a ride in the parade. Those interested in providing veterans a ride in their vehicle should call David Ault at 685-4578.

All veterans are urged to participate in the parade as a tribute to men and women of the town who have served in different branches of the services in the past.

For more information regarding the Memorial Day Service, call Doug Stevenson at 685-9005 or Don Welsh at 685-4117.

