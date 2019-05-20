Please publish the below article in your next publication. The photo should be titled, “Artist Elaine Abel with one of her paintings.” Photo is courtesy of Rosalind Welsh. For any questions, email or call the gallery at 563-1991.

“Wide Open” will be on view through June 18 at Stable Gallery, on Water Street in Damariscotta.

The exhibit is the first show of the 2019 season, which includes paintings, jewelry and sculpture of 12 artists.

The show includes the following five artists new to Stable Gallery this year.

Bernadette de Cesare is showing striking, semi-abstract pastels, brilliantly colored and carefully composed.

Marnie Sinclair bends wire into elegant and lively three-dimensional sculptures of birds and animals.

Mae Billington constructs detailed and elaborate wall pieces, assemblages and boxes from an astonishing array of found objects, bric-a-brac, and antiques.

Elaine Abel’s oil paintings find mystery and fascination in quiet, quotidian aspects of everyday life.

Christopher Reed’s luminous landscape paintings use light and color to evoke magnificence, sublimity and peace.

“Wide Open” also features paintings by Priscilla McCandless, paintings and jewelry by Rosalind Welsh, colored linocut prints by Sherrie York, woven rugs from Bill Bellows, Shaker boxes from Denise Rankin, plus sculptures and garden art by Kimberley Bentley and Tom Stuart.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

For more information, call 563-1991 or visit stablegallerymaine.com.

