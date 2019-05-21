AUGUSTA — Crews from seven fire departments moved quickly to extinguish a fire at 230 Ward Road — just off Weeks Mills Road — early Tuesday morning.

Augusta Battalion Chief Steve Leach said his crew got the call around 1:05 a.m. and responded to a report of the fire about 10 minutes later. He said no one was injured.

“The first police officer reported smoke showing,” he said, “with some flames showing in a room.”

State fire marshal’s investigators and Augusta police were on the scene around 1 p.m Tuesday to look for the fire’s cause. The home’s owner, Walter Rohm, said the fire was only minor and probably was caused by the disposal of ashes from a wood stove.

Once they arrived at the scene, Augusta firefighters sent out a second alarm at 1:13 a.m. requesting a response from area fire departments. Crews from Chelsea, Gardiner, Hallowell, Togus, Vassalboro and Winthrop responded to assist with the fire, according to Leach. He said all personnel were released from the scene around 3:30 a.m.

Leach said the fire was contained to one room and extinguished around 1:30 a.m., but other areas of the home were damaged by smoke and heat from the blaze. He said a dog was rescued from the home.

