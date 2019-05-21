PARIS — A 23-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident Monday in Woodstock and charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in death.

Sheriff’s deputies and Maine State Police took Ethan Rioux-Poulios into custody on Jackson Crossing Road in West Paris, shortly after 10 a.m., according to Lt. Justin Brown of the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

Brown said John Pikiell, 70, of Norway was driving his 2015 Subaru Outback on Route 26 when he was hit from behind and forced off the road by Rioux-Poulios.

Pikiell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rioux-Poulios did not stop after causing the crash, Brown said. His empty vehicle was found a short distance from the scene.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at 581 South Main St. at 12:40 p.m. Monday and closed a 3-mile section of the major north-south highway until after 9 p.m. as officers investigated the crash.

