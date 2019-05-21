AUBURN — The Maine State Police tactical team shot and killed an Auburn man Tuesday who had kept police at bay most of the day in the basement of a house on Main Street in Auburn.

Auburn Police Chief Jason Moen said the man, Steven Case, 29, was wanted by police for failing to turn himself in at the Androscoggin County Jail for a nine-month sentence.

Moen said the Auburn Police Department was assisting the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office with a theft investigation at about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, which led officers to a house at 185 Main St.

“While (police) were at 185 Main St., they received word that Case was in the basement of the building with stolen firearms,” Moen said.

Police encountered Case in the basement, where he threatened to shoot at the officers and confirmed he had a hostage with him.

Moen said his officers backed out of the house, established a perimeter around the neighborhood, evacuated nearby houses and called for the Maine State Police tactical team.

State Police Deputy Chief Bill Harwood said his tactical team attempted to negotiate with Case, but that a member of the tactical team was eventually put into a position where he had to shoot Case.

Case was removed from the building at 3 p.m. on a gurney and taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where he was pronounced dead.

The officer who shot Case was placed on administrative leave following the shooting, Harwood said.

The shooting is being investigated by the Maine Attorney General’s Office.

Harwood declined to comment on whether Case shot at the tactical team first or where Case was shot, saying such information would come out later.

Shortly before 3 p.m., a handcuffed woman was escorted by police from the building and put into an armored police vehicle. Harwood said police would not be identifying the woman and would not reveal her relationship to Case. She was released from the scene after the standoff ended.

Moen said the woman was not injured in the standoff.

Harwood said Case’s father was arrested at a police road block on a charge of assisting in the creation of a police standoff, but was released from custody later Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities had also taken another man into custody shortly after 10:30 a.m. at the house but maintained their presence at the house.

Police cordoned off streets fronting the house for blocks, which backed up traffic for hours.

The house at the intersection of Main and Drummond streets is a three-unit apartment building. The building was completely evacuated, according to police. In the afternoon, police extended their cordoned-off perimeter, evacuating residences and offices in the area.

Case, who lived on 53 Sixth St., was due in court April 18 on a felony theft charge, according to court records.

He had pleaded guilty in March to a charge of unauthorized taking or transfer. He was sentenced to three years in prison, with all of that sentence suspended except nine months and one day.

A judge had ordered Case to pay more than $1,000 in restitution, including about $650 to Harbor Freight and almost $400 to The Home Depot.

Moen said Case was supposed to show up Monday morning at Androscoggin County Jail to begin his sentence, but he failed to appear. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

