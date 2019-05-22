The opening reception of an exhibit of works by artist Hans Erich Wolfgang Hasse, of Waterville, is set for 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday May 23, at Viles Arboretum, 153 Hospital St. in Augusta.

Those who attend can view his works and meet Hasse. The reception will be complete with refreshments and snacks.

Haase was born in 1944 in Essen, Germany, during an allied bombing raid. The hospital was hit by bombs and the surgeon in charge was killed. A severely injured nurse completed the delivery of the baby. Understandably, He does not remember the afore- mentioned, nor the following 4 days spent in a nearby underground shelter.

Hans’s earliest memories consist of a loving atmosphere within his father’s third-floor studio. There were huge skylights, easels and all — a scene out of the opera, “La Boheme” with artists at work. Both of his parents were artistically involved — visual art, music and ballet.

He has a passion for sun, water, earth, music and peace and beauty — with a strong interest in photography, classical music and nature. His unique style and uncompromising eye portrays the natural beauty of the subject. His art includes: oil painting, sculpture and watercolor painting.

For more information, visit vilesarboretum.org, checking its Facebook page, stop in or call 626-7989.

