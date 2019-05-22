BAR HARBOR — The National Park Service says numerous improvements are taking place at Acadia National Park in Maine over the coming months.
The service says work has begun at the Hulls Cove Visitor Center and work is slated to begin on the Frazer Point Pier early in July. Hiking trails are also scheduled for improvements. Some work is already finished, including the rehabilitation of historic firepits at Seawall Campgrounds.
Acadia National Park is one of Maine’s top tourist destinations in the summer months. It’s famous for Cadillac Mountain, the high point of the North Atlantic’s seaboard.
The park service says the maintenance projects are paid for via methods including park entrance fees, federal funding and fundraising.
-
Schools and Education
SAD 49 restores special education director, discusses superintendent review
-
Business
York lobster dealer that had booming business in China wins national exporter award
-
Schools and Education
Jay school principal hired as RSU 73 superintendent
-
Local & State
Augusta proposal would step up regulation of home-based businesses
-
Sports
Local roundup: Jamison tosses no-hitter to lead Gardiner baseball over Lincoln.