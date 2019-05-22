SKOWHEGAN — Bibs, bottles, baby books and baby lotion all make the list of possible donations from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday for a community “stuff the bus” event at the Skowhegan Chamber of Commerce.

“At the event, we will be collecting items for our upcoming Community Baby Shower,” said Kristen Plummer, community coordinator at host Kennebec Valley Community Action Program in Skowhegan. “Also, people who stop and donate will be entered to win a gift card for a local business. We are looking to the community to help collect much needed items for new and expectant parents in the community.”

The Baby Shower itself is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 1 at Centenary United Methodist Church, on Dr. Mann Road in Skowhegan.

Needed items include diapers, diaper wipes, diaper cream, baby bath wash, baby lotion, bath towel and washcloth sets, infant Tylenol, baby nail clippers, onesies, bibs, bottles, socks, baby books and pacifiers. The goods will be given to new mothers with babies who attend the June 1 gathering.

The KVCAP Family Enrichment Council and the Skowhegan Area Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring the events, with a link here: www.facebook.com/events/2400712456830748/

“So, on Thursday, please help out by stopping by, saying hi and donating one or more of the listed items,” Plummer said. “Help us spread the word about the baby shower collection drive by sharing on social media or email,” she said. “And encourage others in your life to donate with you.”

Anyone who is unable to attend the collection drive can order off this Amazon wish list: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3BLJTP94UGG8M/ref=nav_wishlist_lists_2?_encoding=UTF8&type=wishlist

