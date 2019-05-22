If you’ve been here long enough, you know Memorial Day in New England, and especially be Maine, can be a pain to plan for.

Even in just the last five years, we’ve seen everything from 40s to 80s:

In this weather pattern, it’s been tough to string together two or more sunny days. But it looks like all three days this weekend will offer at least some sunshine.

Saturday

The nicest weather will be during the first half of the day, with sunshine to start. It will become cloudy during the afternoon.

Temperatures should warm into the 60s for most, with some towns hitting 70, before showers arrive later in the afternoon. Plan on a wet Saturday evening, with occasional rain.

Sunday

We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine, with a few lingering showers and a chance for a thunderstorm. The highest chance for rain will be in eastern and northern Maine.

Southern Maine looks mostly dry, with just an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures will rise into the 70s.

Monday

We’re still five days out, but right now Monday looks decent as well, with a partly sunny sky. There’s a small risk for a shower later in the day.

Temperatures inland should rise into the 70s again, while a sea breeze cools the coast (60s) in the afternoon.

