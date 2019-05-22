JAY — A Polycor Inc. employee was injured Wednesday when his feet became pinned under a 35-ton piece of granite at the quarry in North Jay.

At about noon, the worker was using a tool to split a large piece of granite into two pieces, each weighing between 70,000 and 75,000 pounds, when one moved, according to Jay Police Chief Richard Caton IV.

The worker fell between the two pieces of granite and one rolled back onto his feet, Caton said.

Deputy Fire/Rescue Chief Corey Leclerc said firefighters used air bags to slowly slide the granite away from the man’s feet.

NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel were on the scene to assist the worker, who was conscious and alert but in pain when rescuers arrived.

Wilton Fire/Rescue set up a landing zone in the parking lot of the Wood Pellet Warehouse on Route 17 in North Jay. The employee was taken by a LifeFlight helicopter to a hospital, where he was treated for injuries.

Details of those injuries were not available Wednesday.

Polycor Inc., off Woodman Hill Road, makes granite products, including curbing.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: