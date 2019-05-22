JAY — A Polycor Inc. employee was injured Wednesday when his feet became pinned under a 35-ton piece of granite at the quarry in North Jay.

Firefighters, police, medical personnel and Polycor workers work Wednesday to get an employee’s feet out from a piece of granite at the quarry owned by Polycor in Jay. Jay Fire Rescue Photo

At about noon, the worker was using a tool to split a large piece of granite into two pieces, each weighing between 70,000 and 75,000 pounds, when one moved, according to Jay Police Chief Richard Caton IV.

The worker fell between the two pieces of granite and one rolled back onto his feet, Caton said.

Deputy Fire/Rescue Chief Corey Leclerc said firefighters used air bags to slowly slide the granite away from the man’s feet.

NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel were on the scene to assist the worker, who was conscious and alert but in pain when rescuers arrived.

Wilton Fire/Rescue set up a landing zone in the parking lot of the Wood Pellet Warehouse on Route 17 in North Jay. The employee was taken by a LifeFlight helicopter to a hospital, where he was treated for injuries.

Details of those injuries were not available Wednesday.

Polycor Inc., off Woodman Hill Road, makes granite products, including curbing.

Firefighters, police, medical personnel and Polycor workers work Wednesday to get an employee’s feet out from a piece of granite at the quarry owned by Polycor in Jay. Jay Fire Rescue Photo

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
jay maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.