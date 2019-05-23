The Town of Sidney will hold its 2019 Memorial Parade starting at 10 a.m., Monday, May 27, from the Sidney Grange Memorial, 2986 Middle Road.
The Master of Ceremonies will be Brigadier General Donald Lagase. Invocation will be delivered by Pastor Chrissy Cataldo and the music will be provided by Messalonskee High School soloist and Kennebec Valley Chordsmen.
Girls and Boys Scouts will be represented kand Maureen’s Dance Studio will present a dance program. Boy Scout Troop 401 will serve lunch following the ceremony.
All veterans and community members are welcome.
For more information, email [email protected]
